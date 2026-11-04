Democrat Helena Foulkes elected Rhode Island governor 4 years after primary loss

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island will have a new governor next year after Democrat Helena Foulkes won the race Tuesday night.

The former CVS executive defeated five challengers to win the governor’s race.

Foulkes will succeed Gov. Dan McKee, whom she defeated in the Democratic primary.

She previously lost to him in the 2022 primary.

During her victory speech Tuesday night, she spoke about finishing the Washington Bridge, which has been a pain point for residents since it closed due to safety concerns on Dec. 11, 2023.

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