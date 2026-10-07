Dennis Haskins: Cause of death revealed for ‘Saved by the Bell’ star

“Saved by the Bell” star Dennis Haskins died from the effects of Parkinson’s disease, health officials in California said on Tuesday.

Haskins’ friend and longtime caretaker, Kimberly Snow, confirmed the actor’s Sept. 27 death, the Los Angeles Times reported. She told the newspaper that Haskins, who played the stern but lovable principal Richard Belding on the sitcom had quietly battled Parkinson’s disease and was candid about other health issues.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cited Parkinson’s disease as the actor’s immediate cause of death, TMZ reported, citing the actor’s death certificate.

'Saved by the Bell' star Dennis Haskins' cause of death is revealed https://t.co/MSnk2hrkaI — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 7, 2026

Contributing factors included irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia, the website reported.

Haskins’ acting career spanned four decades, but he was best known for his role as Belding, the exasperated but well-meaning principal at Bayside High School, in 86 episodes of “Saved by the Bell” from 1989 to 1992.

Belding’s character used the catchphrase, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” as he tried to keep students Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Samuel “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), Variety reported.

Haskins also played Belding in a follow-up series, according to the Times: “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which ran from 1993 to 2000. He also appeared in two television movies, “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” (1992) and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994).

Haskins also appeared in one episode of “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” which ran for one season (1993-94).

He originated the character in 13 episodes of the 1988-89 Disney Channel show, “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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