Massachusetts cannabis customers can now pick up marijuana products without leaving their cars after the state’s first dispensary drive-thru opened in Quincy.

Elysian Dispensary debuted its drive-thru service Monday, offering customers a new option for picking up orders.

“It’s a nice quick grab and go,” one customer said.

General Manager Julia Crawford said the building’s unusual history made it well suited for a drive-thru.

“We inherited this building that was a former Burger King, turned bank, turned bud,” Crawford said.

Beyond convenience, Crawford said the drive-thru provides another option for customers who have difficulty getting into the store, including seniors and people with mobility issues.

“It really offers an added accessibility option for our seniors who are worried about slip and falls come February, or people who are on walkers or crutches,” she said.

Massachusetts’ first cannabis drive-thru opens in Quincy

The drive-thru has extensive security measures in place, and customers must follow the same age requirements that apply inside the dispensary.

Crawford said employees conduct a double ID check and require all windows in the vehicle to be rolled down so staff can verify that everyone inside is at least 21 years old. That means children and infants cannot be in the vehicle when a customer uses the drive-thru.

While some customers welcomed the added convenience, others raised concerns about making marijuana more accessible and questioned whether a drive-thru could encourage people to use cannabis while driving.

“I don’t think they should have a drive-thru,” one Quincy resident said. “It’s going to cause more trouble, traffic jams and everything else.”

Crawford pushed back on concerns about the drive-thru, noting that customers who shop inside the dispensary also leave the store and get into their vehicles with their purchases.

“Whether they shop in the store or through the drive-thru, at the end of the transaction they’re going to go in the car with their bag,” Crawford said.

She called the new option a positive step for the state’s marijuana industry.

“Anytime progress is made in the cannabis industry, it’s a really good thing for all operators and customers,” Crawford said.

The Cannabis Control Commission voted about a week ago to allow dispensaries to operate drive-thrus. Elysian in Quincy is the first to open one, with another drive-thru expected to open Tuesday in Chicopee.

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