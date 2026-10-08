Def Leppard to hit the road; will tour with Goo Goo Dolls, The Struts

Def Leppard announced it will tour in 2027, bringing a couple of heavy hitters.

The band will kick off the 45-date tour on March 2 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while the final show is set for July 2 in Indianapolis, Consequence said.

It will include sets from the Goo Goo Dolls and The Struts.

Before the 2027 tour begins, Def Leppard is playing several concerts, including in Hollywood, Florida, and several cities in Mexico, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

The 2027 tour dates are:

March 2: PPL Center, Allentown, Pennsylvania

March 5: Bell Centre, Montréal

March 7: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

March 9: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

March 11: Centre Vidéotron, Quebec City, Canada

March 13: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

March 17: TD Garden, Boston

March 19: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

March 21: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

March 23: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

March 25: United Center, Chicago

March 27: Target Center, Minneapolis

March 29: Ball Arena, Denver

March 31: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

April 13: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

April 16: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

April 18: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

April 20: Regions Arena, Mobile, Alabama

April 22: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

April 24: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

April 26: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

April 29: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

May 1: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

May 5: Chase Center, San Francisco

May 7: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

May 9: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

May 11: Numerica Veterans Arena, Spokane, Washington

May 14: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

May 16: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

May 29: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

June 1: Toyota Center, Houston

June 3: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

June 5: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

June 7: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

June 9: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

June 11: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia

June 13: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

June 17: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

June 19: The Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

June 21: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

June 23: Madison Square Garden, New York

June 25: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

June 27: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

June 30: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

July 2: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Artist, Citi, and Verizon pre-sales begin on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales start on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

A portion of ticket sales will be going to charity, with $1 of every ticket being sent to City of Hope, an organization that supports advanced cancer research and treatment, Consequence reported.

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