Child dies from measles in New York, the state’s first fatal case in 30 years

A child in upstate New York died after contracting measles, becoming the first person in the state to die from the viral disease in at least 30 years, health officials said on Monday.

The child, whose age was not given, died in Lewis County, an area northeast of Syracuse, The New York Times reported. Health officials have recorded 15 measles cases this year in the county, according to the newspaper.

None of the people who contracted measles in Lewis County had been vaccinated, according to CNN.

Breaking News: A child in New York’s North Country died after contracting measles, officials said. Gov. Kathy Hochul called it the first such death in 30 years. https://t.co/3xmCeaRX46 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2026

“I am heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died after contracting measles,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, measles is caused by a virus that spreads in the air and settles on surfaces. Symptoms can include a fever, dry cough, and runny nose.

The contagious disease was once nearly eradicated from the United States but has made a comeback in recent years, the Times reported. There have been 4,852 cases reported nationwide this year, a figure that is two times higher than 2025, according to the newspaper.

In New York, there have been at least 178 reported cases this year, with the majority of them coming since August, the Times reported. The cases have been prevalent in 10 upstate counties.

In a joint statement, the New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health said they were “deeply saddened by the child’s death.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause serious complications and death. Vaccination is the best protection against measles,” the agencies said. “The Department has offered resources to Lewis County to assist with community outreach and support local vaccination efforts -- both in response to this case, and as part of our ongoing efforts to support counties that are facing this ongoing measles outbreak.

According to New York’s measles dashboard, the 15 cases in Lewis County rank fourth among the state’s 62 counties, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

The leader is Seneca County with 30, followed by Otsego County with 21 and Steuben County with 19, according to the newspaper.

Two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine are recommended for children, CNN reported. The doses provide 97% protection against the measles infection.

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