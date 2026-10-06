‘EQUAL’ study: Researchers aim to identify signs of certain lung cancers earlier with blood test 

BOSTON — When many people think about lung cancer, they often associate it with smoking, but researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute say some of the people diagnosed have never even used tobacco.

The EQUAL study is looking at whether a simple blood test could help identify signs of certain lung cancers earlier, particularly in communities that have historically been underrepresented in cancer research.

Researchers analyze participants’ blood for the two most common EGFR mutations associated with some lung cancers.

“EGFR is the gene responsible for causing the cancer, and it doesn’t belong in the blood,” Dr. Narjust Florez said. “So when we find it in the blood, it’s an early indication that this type of lung cancer may be brewing.”

For Florez, the work is personal. Her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer despite having no previous history of tobacco use.

She said one in four Hispanic patients diagnosed with lung cancer have never used tobacco, compared with about 13% of the general lung cancer population.

“This cancer is highly prevalent in Hispanics, Latinos, as well as Asian populations,” Florez said.

If the blood test detects an EGFR mutation, or if the result is unclear, researchers test the blood again. Participants could then be offered a low-dose CT scan, paid for through the study.

Participants can live anywhere across the country. The study hopes to enroll about 1,000 participants.

“It can change someone’s life, and very easily we can get you connected to the right people,” researcher Fernando Pacheco said.

Florez said the goal is to move beyond simply documenting disparities in cancer care.

“It’s time to stop describing the disparities in the Hispanic population, and it’s time to create interventions like the EQUAL Study,” said Florez.

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