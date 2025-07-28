Trending

Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child reunite for final ‘Cowboy Carter’ concert

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The girl group sang together in public for the first time in seven years.
Reunion: File photo. Destiny's Child -- from left, Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland -- last performed together at Coachella in 2018. They reunited on Saturday night in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)
Beyoncé ended her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Tour" with a surprise reunion, sharing the stage with fellow members of Destiny’s Child for a medley of songs.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé onstage Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It was the first time the trio had reunited since Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018.

It was also Beyoncé’s final stop of a 32-concert tour across the United States and Europe that began in April and was the last of back-to-back shows in Las Vegas.

The Allegiant Stadium crowd was surprised when the trio emerged near the end of Saturday’s show, glad in gold while singing their 2005 hit, “Lose My Breath.”

They also sang their 2001 anthem, “Bootylicious,” and one of Beyoncé’s songs, “Energy.”

Rowland was enjoying herself during the “mute challenge” -- when Beyoncé sings, “Look around, everybody on mute.” Rowland put her finger to her lips in a “shhh” gesture while mouthing the words, “Shut up.”

The girl group rose to prominence during the 1990s with original members Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. It eventually became a trio with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams.

The members of Destiny’s Child went their separate ways a year after their final tour in 2005.

In January 2024, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, said she received a private serenade from Destiny’s Child for her birthday and hinted at a possible reunion.

