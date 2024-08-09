Arlington police officer placed on leave amid allegations of misconduct, chief says

ARLINGTON, Mass. — Arlington’s Police Chief announced Friday an officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

According to Chief Juliann Flaherty, allegations were made against a patrol officer for violations of department policies, specifically regarding the officer’s conduct toward another person while on duty.

Chief Flaherty did not provide details of the conduct in question. The officer’s name is also not being released at this time.

“As this is a personnel matter that is the subject of an active internal affairs investigation, no further information is available at this time,” police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

