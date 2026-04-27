Ex-98.5 The Sports Hub host Rich Shertenlieb returning to Boston radio with new WEEI show

BOSTON — Longtime 98.5 The Sports Hub host Rich Shertenlieb is returning to Boston radio with a new show at WEEI, Audacy announced Monday.

Shertenlieb, who spent 14 years co-hosting mornings at The Sports Hub with Fred Toucher, will now be heard alongside Ken Laird and New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson, weekdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The trio replaces Andy Hart and Nick “Fitzy” Stevens.

In a statement, Shertenlieb said he’s “thrilled” to join WEEI.

“I’m thrilled to be at WEEI and reunite with my buddy and one of my favorite colleagues, Ted Johnson, and work with Ken to see what we can build together,” Shertenlieb said. “The station’s connection to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund makes this deeply personal, given the role those organizations have played in saving my wife’s life. I’m grateful for this next chapter and can’t wait to get started.”

The new WEEI weekday programming lineup is as follows:

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: “Greg Hill Morning Show”

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: “Jones & Keefe”

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: “Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson”

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: Christian Arcand

Mike Thomas, Audacy’s senior vice president of programming and sports format vice president, praised Shertenlieb as “one of the most dynamic and entertaining voices in Boston media.”

“Rich is one of the most dynamic and entertaining voices in Boston media, with a proven ability to connect with audiences across platforms,” Thomas said in a statement. “Paired with Ted’s championship pedigree and insight, and Ken’s deep understanding of the station and its audience, this show brings together a unique combination of credibility, energy, and perspective that will resonate with Boston sports fans.”

Laird, who will also maintain his role as operations manager, added, “I’m super excited about what we are going to build together. Rich and Ted bring so much personality, and I know we won’t be short on fun and opinions. I’ve been around WEEI for a while now, and this feels like something totally new.”

Shertenlieb most recently co-hosted mornings with Johnson on WZLX, but that program was later canceled.

He dominated morning radio ratings in Boston while working with Toucher at 98.5 The Sports Hub. The tension on the show ultimately led to a parting of ways.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group