Attempted robbery of driver delivering banana pudding leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A South Florida man is facing a murder charge after a driver delivering food fatally shot a man who allegedly tried to rob him, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade County online court records, Jabari Joshua Thomas, 19, was charged with second-degree felony murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon in the Aug. 6 incident.

He is being charged with second-degree murder because the killing occurred during the alleged armed robbery, WTVJ reported.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WTVJ, a food delivery man was dropping off an order of banana pudding in the 20300 block of Northwest 34th Court at about 1:41 p.m. ET when Thomas and another man, identified as Demetrius Tromain Travis, 20, attempted to rob him.

The warrant stated that Thomas got into the backseat of the victim’s car. At one point, he allegedly put a gun to the driver’s head, according to WTVJ.

The men were attempting to access the driver’s CashApp account when he pulled out his own weapon and began shooting, police said.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene and found an adult man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the face, WFOR reported.

Travis was shot in the leg, chest and face, WTVJ reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to WFOR.

The food delivery driver remained at the scene and was not charged, WTVJ reported.

Isabel Ordonez, who witnessed the incident, told WTVJ that the driver said, “he was actively trying to deliver food, and the guy came up to him trying to rob him, and his first instinct was to shoot.

Thomas fled the scene but was later detained several miles to the north in the Broward County city of Miramar, police said.

Thomas appeared in a Miami-Dade County court in Miami-Dade on Wednesday, online court records show. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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