Boston police investigating daytime double stabbing near North Station

BOSTON — Two people are hurt after a daytime stabbing in Boston.
According to police, officers responded to Lancaster St around 11:16 a.m.
Upon arrival, two people were found with stab wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital.
On Wednesday, a man was found fatally stabbed inside South Station.
The stabbing remains under investigation, and homicide is being requested at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group