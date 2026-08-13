Boston police investigating daytime double stabbing near North Station

BOSTON — Two people are hurt after a daytime stabbing in Boston.

According to police, officers responded to Lancaster St around 11:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, two people were found with stab wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, a man was found fatally stabbed inside South Station.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and homicide is being requested at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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