Police identify man who allegedly held pregnant woman hostage, led police on chaotic I-93 chase

Police on Thursday identified the driver who allegedly held a pregnant woman hostage and is facing multiple charges after a chaotic police pursuit on Interstate 93 in Milton Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say Dominic Hampton-Boyd, 31, of Roxbury, crashed into eight vehicles on the highway after police started pursuing his car around 7:20 a.m. near Exit 9 after receiving a call for a suspected hostage-by-firearm situation.

Hampton-Boyd finally came to a stop near Exit 11 and tried to flee on foot before police took him into custody.

The victim, a pregnant woman, was assisted by troopers and medical professionals, according to state police. Authorities say they also recovered a firearm from the crashed vehicle.

Hampton-Boyd is facing charges of:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon involving a pregnant victim

Assault and battery on a family/household member

Kidnapping

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of a firearm without FID card

Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes;

Fail to stop for police;

Resisting arrest;

Reckless operation of motor vehicle;

And civil motor vehicle infractions.

He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

Dashcam video showed state police cruisers actively chasing after the driver, whose SUV was spotted weaving wildly through heavy rush-hour traffic moments before the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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