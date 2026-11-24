The Army will detonate bomb-making chemicals in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday.

The military got the green light to conduct a controlled detonation of 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, The Associated Press reported.

The barrels hold 9,700 pounds of the lead azide, The New York Times reported.

The Justice Department said in a Monday legal filing that the wind on Wednesday will be east to west or southwest, and away from highly populated areas and large bodies of water.

The country’s entire stockpile of lead azide is set to be destroyed in the Iowa detonation.

People in the area were warned Tuesday morning by cell phone notifications about the government’s plans for 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, with people within five miles southwest of the plant told they may have to be evacuated.

People living within 20 miles away from the blast site were told to stay inside during the explosion and keep windows closed “to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration,” the AP reported.

A document filed in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the Army will erect additional blast barriers around the bunkers where the detonation will happen, with crews applying ballistic gels and foams to reduce particulates. They will also use thousands of gallons of water to absorb the explosion and reduce the dust.

Staff at the ammunition plant found several dozen barrels of degraded lead azide in March.

A Georgia company had been contracted that month to neutralize the waste with a chemical treatment, but the contract was canceled two months later, The Washington Post reported.

A three-judge panel determined that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had enough safeguards in place to minimize the dust in a ruling on Monday. The judges also found that the Army considered alternatives before adopting this plan.

The detonation had been planned for last Friday, but public concerns forced the Army to change the date three times.

Environmental groups sued to stop the detonation. The court temporarily halted the permit issued to proceed, while the Army said it did not need authorization because it was an emergency, the AP reported.

Army acting secretary Adam Teller said in a statement that going forward was a “consensus decision” that “every expert agency” agreed with, The Washington Post reported.

The Army said that less liquid inside the barrels makes the solution more susceptible to freezing, increasing the sensitivity of the crystals that have formed. If there is any friction, the crystals can break and explode.

It had been stored in a mixture of water and ethanol and in concrete-lined underground magazines. Military contractor American Ordnance inspected the barrels every year, adding more stabilizing fluid as needed, Teller said, according to the Post. Because the barrels were not safe to open, they did not add the solution two months ago.

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