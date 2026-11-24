CINCINNATI — Hippo Cove reopened at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, four days after Fiona, the facility’s beloved 9-year-old hippo, died after swallowing a child’s knitted hat.

Zoo officials said they installed some protective measures to prevent future incidents that could endanger the animals in the habitat. Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in for the Nile hippopotamus, with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins wearing a Fiona sweatshirt before the team’s Monday night NFL game against the Washington Commanders.

A zoo official said a knitted hat was “accidentally tossed” by a visitor into Hippo Cove, WXIX reported. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan and “catapulted” into the 1-foot opening above the habitat’s viewing windows, according to the television station.

“Even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the AZA (Association of Zoos & Aquariums), we made some modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike said in a statement. “We added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the area.”

“It seems like it was a freak event that couldn’t have been foreseen,” AZA President Dan Ashe said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo. I know they are devastated by this.”

Higgins further honored Fiona with a 31-yard touchdown catch from Joe Burrow that gave Cincinnati a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. But the Bengals would lose to Washington 22-20 on a 26-yard field goal by Drew Stevens -- his fifth of the game -- as time expired.

In addition to Higgins’ gesture, FC Cincinnati will honor Fiona with a special tifo before the team’s MLS Cup playoff match against Nashville on Saturday, ESPN reported.

During FC Cincinnati’s 3-1 win against Orlando on the day of Fiona’s death, defender Nick Hagglund dedicated his goal to the hippo, exclaiming “that’s for Fiona” before mimicking her ears, according to the cable sports outlet.

For Fiona. https://t.co/6yp2x6mCOg — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 23, 2026

Fiona will also be honored during the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday. Macy’s company confirmed to WABC that volunteers handling the Blue Hippo balloon will wear purple Fiona patches during the parade.

Mary Kay Clay, who was visiting Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati zoo, told WHIO that the hat tossing incident that led to the hippo’s death was an odd situation.

“It just was a freak thing, and the nets would be fine. But who would have thought that could happen?” Clay told the television station. “I never would have thought a kid throwing a hat in the air would take out a hippo. I mean, how many times have my crew thrown their hats in the air?”

Fiona was born six weeks premature on Jan. 24, 2017, WLWT reported. She weighed only 29 pounds at birth, which is 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species, according to the television station.

Her fight to survive garnered international attention, The Associated Press reported. She became a fan favorite and inspired a line of beer, clothing and a flavor of ice cream, according to the news organization.

One couple even got engaged in front of her exhibit at the zoo, and Fiona obliged by photobombing the couple by appearing underwater in the background, the AP reported.

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