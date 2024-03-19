Ariana Grande finalizes divorce, will pay Dalton Gomez $1.25M in settlement

LOS ANGELES — Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce on Tuesday, with the singer agreeing to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of $1.25 million.

>> Read more trending news

The two-time Grammy Award winner’s nearly three-year marriage to the real estate broker was settled in Los Angeles Superior Court, The Associated Press reported.

Grande, 30, filed a petition for divorce against Gomez, 28, on Sept. 18, 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times. They had no children or a pre-nuptial agreement, the AP reported. The couple had listed their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023.

Grande had cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending her marriage to Gomez, according to the Times.

According to the terms of the divorce settlement, Grande will make a one-time payment of $1.25 million to Gomez, and there will be no future alimony, the AP reported. She will evenly split the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and will pay up to $25,000 of Gomez’s attorney fees.

Grande and Gomez were married in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They began dating in January 2020 and made their relationship official four months later when they appeared in the music video for Grande’s song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U,” People reported.

They announced their engagement in December 2020, according to the magazine.

The “thank u, next” singer has nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and her seven chart-toppers during this decades puts her in a tie with Drake.

She released her seventh studio album, “Eternal Sunshine,” on March 8, according to the AP. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 Album chart, the sixth time one of her albums reached the top spot.

Each of the 12 tracks from the album have landed on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), which debuted at No. 1, according to Billboard.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Photos: Ariana Grande through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Ariana Grande through the years. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group