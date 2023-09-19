Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez file for divorce

Ariana Grande and her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, officially moved to end their two-year marriage on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The “Thank U, Next” singer filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences,” CNN reported. Gomez filed a response in court shortly after, according to TMZ. The couple listed their date of separation as Feb. 20.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, went public with their relationship in 2020 with the release of her song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U,” CNN reported. Gomez appeared in the song’s music video, and the couple announced their engagement later that year.

In May 2021, Grande and Gomez wed in a small ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, USA Today reported. However, their relationship grew strained after restrictions put in place to stymie the spread of COVID-19 were lifted, according to Page Six. Gomez struggled under the constant paparazzi attention and had difficulty grappling with Grande’s demanding schedule, the entertainment news site reported.

Their split has been amicable, and the couple had a pre-nuptial agreement in place, according to TMZ. Both Gomez and Grande have reportedly been seeing other people since their separation.

News of their separation surfaced in July, with an unidentified source telling People that they were “taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately.”

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” the source added.

Previously, Grande was engaged to “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. The pair called off their engagement in October 2018.

