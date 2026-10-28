Alexander brothers each sentenced to 30 years in prison

NEW YORK — Three brothers convicted of parlaying their wealthy lifestyle to drug and rape dozens of women were each sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday.

The Alexander brothers -- Oren, 39; Alon, 39; and Tal, 40 -- learned their fate in a Manhattan courtroom, The New York Times reported.

Judge Valerie Caproni handed down the sentences after 12 women gave hours of impact statements before a packed courtroom, according to the newspaper. Eleven of them gave their statements in person, while the 12th victim asked prosecutors to read the statement on her behalf, the Times reported.

“Your conduct was monstrous,” Caproni told the men, who were convicted in March.

Victims agreed.

“These men spent years treating woman and girls as though our lives, body, voices, humanity meant nothing,” a victim using the pseudonym Katie Moore said in court, according to CNN. “But we are not disposable and they are not untouchable.”

Alexander brothers sentenced to 30 years each for sex trafficking women, girls https://t.co/HtYuT8rXxv — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 27, 2026

“What happened to me was not a misunderstanding,” a woman using the pseudonym Maya Miller told the court, according to the Times. “There was no confusion. Tal Alexander raped me.

“I carry a quiet funeral within me for the person I might have become if this never happened to me.”

“There was a darkness and evil as if I was being mauled by animals,” a woman using the pseudonym Isa Brooks told the court, according to the newspaper. She testified during the trial that she was raped at a 2009 party by Tal and Alon Alexander, along with two other men, when she was 16.

“It radically altered the trajectory of my life,” she told the court.

Tal and Oren Alexander were wealthy real estate brokers who sold multimillion dollar homes in Miami and New York, the Miami Herald reported. Alon Alexander had worked for his family’s security company.

The men were arrested in December 2024 in a predawn raid on their homes in Miami Beach by FBI agents and South Florida authorities, according to the newspaper.

They have been in jail without bail since their arrest, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to their prison sentence, each brother must pay at least $300,000 in fines.

Oren Alexander was ordered to pay another $50,000 for producing child sexual abuse material, according to the news organization. Prosecutors said he recorded a video that allegedly showed him raping a 17-year-old girl

The three brothers maintained their innocence when they addressed the court before sentencing.

“My brothers and I have never drugged or raped anyone,” Oren Alexander told Caproni.

Oren told the judge that he had said and did things he was “deeply ashamed of.” Tal choked up while talking about the possibility of life in prison for something he “didn’t do.” He asked the judge to “please have mercy.”

“I sometimes behaved in ways that I’m not proud of, your Honor,” Tal Alexander said, according to the Herald. “I can see how my behavior could hurt someone else’s feelings.”

Alon Alexander became emotional while talking about his daughters and spoke of how his life changed after meeting his wife, the newspaper reported.

“I’m not a perfect man,” Alon Alexander told the court, “but I am innocent of these charges.”

“That’s entirely a lie and you all know it,” Caproni told the brothers.

“Either all of those women are in the wrong line of work because they should all be actresses, or they were telling the truth and they were raped and drugged. And I credit (the) latter,” the judge said, according to CNN.

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