Shelter-in-place lifted in Salem, NH, as police search for escaped prisoner

SALEM, N.H. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in part of Salem, New Hampshire, as police continue searching for an armed and dangerous escaped prisoner.

Police announced around 2:30 a.m. that the shelter-in-place was no longer in effect because they believe Daquahan Cromer is no longer in the area.

Cromer is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a heavy build.

Police with long guns and a number of cruisers were seen Tuesday night in the area of Millville and Taylor streets.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Cromer is wanted on charges of being a fugitive from justice. Police say he also has an escape warrant from New Hampshire State Prison and multiple felonies.

Anyone who sees Cromer or knows where he may be is urged to call police immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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