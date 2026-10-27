Driver taken to the hospital after wrong-way crash in Chelmsford, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after driving on the wrong side of Route 3 in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 11:40 a.m., officers received a report of a minivan traveling on Route 3 that had crossed the median and was now traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Callers then reported the minivan struck another car and continued for a short distance before becoming disabled.

The driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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