Boston police respond to bomb threats at schools across city

BOSTON — Boston police are responding to different school bomb threats across the city Tuesday morning.

The threats were reported at locations in several neighborhoods across Boston.

885 Washington Street, Quincy Elementary School

300 Cambridge Street, Torit Montessori School

205 Townsend Street, Boston Latin Academy

255 St. Botolph Street, New England Conservatory

382 Shawmut Avenue, Blackstone

1 University Road, Boston University

Police said an investigation determined the threats were unfounded, as all affected locations were deemed safe and clear.

The incident is under investigation by the Boston Regional Intelligence Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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