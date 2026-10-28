Salem, N.H. police urge residents to shelter in place as search for fugitive underway

SALEM, N.H. — Salem N.H. police are searching for a fugitive they are calling “dangerous” and asking the public to shelter in place as a result.
“Residents and people in the Church Ave. and Route 28 area please stay inside and shelter in place,” a Facebook post by the department reads.
Police are also asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity to give them a call.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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