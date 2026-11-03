11-night cruise canceled after Coast Guard detains ship

Passengers getting ready to leave on an 11-night cruise had to make other plans after the Coast Guard detained the vessel.

MSC Cruises canceled the voyage of the MSC Poesia that had been set to sail out of Port Miami this week, CBS News reported.

The company called it a “regulatory matter” that it could not resolve before the planned sailing.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the current sailing,” MSC Cruises said in a statement, according to CBS News. “We recognize how disappointing and frustrating this news is for our guests, and we sincerely apologize for the disruption to their holiday.”

No specific details were given, USA Today reported.

About 2,000 people were on board and they will get a full refund of their fare. MSC Cruises is also helping them get home. The ship has a capacity of more than 3,200 passengers and 1,000 crew members.

The ship was supposed to leave on Sunday, but passengers were allowed to stay on the ship through Thursday to make travel arrangements, WTVJ reported.

The Coast Guard told CBS News before the trip was cancelled it was verifying the cruise ship’s compliance with international standards and U.S. regulations."

The ship was scheduled to visit Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica and other locations, USA Today reported, citing CruiseMapper.

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