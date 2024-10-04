U.S. citizens urged to leave Lebanon amid ongoing violence, airstrikes

The State Department put out a warning to U.S citizens not to travel to Lebanon as the security situation remains “volatile and unpredictable.”

On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Beirut killed 9 people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. Israeli forces have been attacking areas of the country where the Hezbollah militant group has had a strong presence, including the capital city.

Officials urge anyone already in the country to leave immediately while commercial options and U.S. augmentation flights remain available.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut can assist U.S. citizens with the following:

Processing emergency U.S. passport requests.

Direct you to flights with available seats to depart Lebanon to a safe third country.

Provide eligible U.S. citizens emergency loans to relocate to a safe location.

If you are a U.S. citizen in Lebanon and want to receive information about departure or loan assistance, please fill out this form. If you have already filled out the form, please do not fill it out more than once for the same individuals, as this will slow down our ability to respond to you.

The embassy can only assist U.S. citizens and their immediate family, which includes spouses, children under 21 years old, and parents with a means to enter the United States or Schengen Area. Lawful permanent residents (LPRs) with valid green cards to depart Lebanon can also be assisted.

Any family members who don’t fit the criteria are urged to check commercial flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group