COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two transit bus drivers were killed and nine others were injured in Ohio's state capital after their vehicles collided during the morning rush hour Monday and one bus was hit by a third vehicle.

According to Columbus police, the two Central Ohio Transit Authority buses collided head-on on the city's north side at around 8 a.m. The third vehicle collided with the rear or side of one of the buses.

“Early indications are that one of the buses, for reasons unknown, crossed a double yellow line and struck the other bus head-on,” said Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Albert.

He said the driver of one of the buses was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported in critical condition and died later at the hospital. A message was left with COTA seeking comment.

Nine other individuals, either bus riders or passengers in the third vehicle, were transported to area hospitals, Albert said. They were all in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. No pedestrians were injured, Albert said.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who chairs the public service and transportation committee, called the accident “heartbreaking.”

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Monday’s accident, especially to the loved ones of those killed,” they said in a statement. “While we try to understand how this tragedy happened, we must not forget the lives lost and the families that will be mourning them just as we enter the holiday season.”

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