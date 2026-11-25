Nurses with Mass General Brigham have ratified a new contract with the hospital system, avoiding a threatened strike.

The new deal includes new measures to limit reliance on temporary nurses, wage increases and protections for health insurance benefits.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association represents more than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Our contract strengthens Brigham nurses’ ability to care for our patients and provides important improvements that will help with nurse recruitment and retention,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “We stood together for months to secure this strong contract, and we are grateful to the patients, families and supporters who joined us.”

The contract also includes improved vacation access, additional bereavement leave and stronger protections against canceled shifts.

The contract runs through September 30, 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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