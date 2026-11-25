Authorities are investigating why a small plane carrying six members of a Florida family crashed off the Mississippi coast on Tuesday. They were returning home from a fishing trip, relatives say.

The plane's pilot was Brent Stokes, the 50-year-old president of a marine contracting company based in Fort Myers, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. Stokes' company's website described him as an “avid fisherman and life time boater.”

The other victims were Stokes’ 16-year-old son, Hunter Stokes; Stokes’ sister, Arlyn Knox, 43; her husband, Michael Knox, 43; and their two sons, 12-year-old Charles Holden Knox and 10-year-old Truett Knox.

Arlyn and Michael Knox ran Knox Technologies, a Fort Myers-based IT company they founded in 2012, according to the company’s website.

The Knox and Stokes families confirmed their deaths in an emailed statement provided to The Associated Press.

“They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family,” the statement said. “In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.”

Lynd said that autopsies are being performed on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, who was also a licensed pilot.

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported at about 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard. Responders searched for hours and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Page Field airport in Fort Myers said in a statement that its community is “shocked and devastated.”

“We have lost great friends and outstanding aviators,” the airport added.

Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking.

“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in South Florida, killing all nine people on board. People inside their cars captured the crash on video.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Fort Myers, Florida, not Fort Meyers. It also corrects the number of boys aboard the plane to three, not two, and Charles Holden Knox’s age to 12, not 8, based on new information from the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

___

Associated Press reporter Hallie Golden in Seattle and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.