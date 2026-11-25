BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Stoughton man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man on Monday night in Bridgewater.

The incident occurred Monday around 6:45 p.m., when first responders were dispatched to the entrance of the Waterford Village apartment complex on Plymouth Street for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Callers reported that the vehicle fled the area. Callers described the vehicle as an early 2000’s, mid-size SUV, with a spare tire attached to the back hatch.

Bridgewater police locate vehicle involved in hit-and-run that seriously injured a man (Bridgewater Police Department)

Once on the scene, the victim was taken to Bridgewater State University Swenson Field to be airlifted to Mass. General Brigham Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Following an investigation, Bridgewater police arrested 55-year-old Donald Gardner of Stoughton.

Garder was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, crosswalk violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended License (criminal subsequent offense).

Gardner is being held at Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.

Police and detectives were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident “based on a witness’s description of the suspect car and the Department’s investigatory use of its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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