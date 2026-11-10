NYC sightseeing helicopter makes emergency landing after reporting possible engine trouble

BAYONNE, N.J. — A New York City sightseeing helicopter on a maintenance flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday at a New Jersey cargo port after the pilot reported possible engine trouble.

Two people were aboard the Bell 206L-4 helicopter when it came down on a road at the Port Jersey Marine Terminal in Bayonne, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, around 8:55 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. Messages seeking comment were left for the helicopter’s operator, FlyNYON.

Video of the scene shows part of the helicopter’s tail sitting on the road about 30 feet (9 meters) from the aircraft, which was manufactured in 1999, according to FAA records.

In a recording of the air traffic control audio, the pilot can be heard saying, “mayday, mayday, mayday" and “we need to land outside of the airport.” The helicopter landed several minutes later, just outside of the container terminal, the Port Authority said.

Last year, a Bell 206L-4 sightseeing helicopter plummeted into the Hudson River, killing all 6 people on board. The National Transportation Safety Board said the remains of several geese were found on the helicopter, suggesting it may have struck several birds before crashing.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General announced an audit of sightseeing helicopter regulations, citing “longstanding concerns regarding the industry’s safety and whether the current regulatory framework provides adequate safeguards."

Since 2008, there have been at least 58 helicopter crashes involving tourist helicopters in the U.S., including 11 that were fatal, Assistant Inspector General Marshall Jackson said.

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