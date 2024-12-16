Madison, Wisconsin, police investigate shooting at Abundant Life Christian School; 'multiple injuries' reported

Police in Madison, Wisc., said Monday they were investigating reports of a shooting that left multiple people injured at a Christian school.

The incident occurred at Abundant Life Christian School, a K–12 school founded in 1978.

Police and first responders were seen swarming the school just before noon local time.

"The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," Madison Police said in a statement. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.