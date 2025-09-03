Movies and TV shows casting in Worcester

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Worcester, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Edax Sizzle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ann (supporting, female, 30-45)

--- Patient (day player, 50-100)

--- Shadow figure (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Radio 61,' Sound Mixer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Worcester, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

