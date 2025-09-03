Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Hench: The Override Saga'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Holly (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Samanatha (lead, female, 21-38)

--- Gina (lead, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Wager'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Woman (lead, female, 35-65)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Dubliner'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Boxing Spectators (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 16-65)

--- Headbasher Harry (supporting, male, 28-50)

--- Thug #1 (day player, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'SOB'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Susan (lead, female, 25-35)

--- William (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- James (lead, male, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Track Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Lenny (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Documentary Series, Real People Casting, Boston'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Real People (, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'Schism'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

--- ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Now and Then'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Aaron (lead, male, 25-35)

--- David (supporting, male, 55-75)

--- Jane (lead, female, 55-75)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'Cut the Cord'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ryan (lead, male, 35-45)

--- Interviewer (supporting, female, 38-60)

--- Ella (day player, female, 27-35)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the short film here

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Redhawk: An Original Superhero Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam Garland (lead, female, non-binary, trans female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mama's Boy'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- 1970s High School Students (background extra, 18-25)

--- 1970s High School Students Aged 13-16 (background extra, 13-16)

--- 1970's BBQ attendees- Tent. Works 7/8 (NonSAG Covered) (background extra, 18-98)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

