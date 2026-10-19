Most popular girl names in the 40s in Massachusetts

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 40s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Marilyn
Marilyn is a name of English origin meaning beloved lake.
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,402
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 59 (#703 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 98,966 (#29 most common name)
#29. Marie
Marie is a name of French origin meaning "star of the sea".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,521
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#667 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 57,511 (#47 most common name)
#28. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,646
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#1,285 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,106 (#31 most common name)
#27. Gail
Gail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning joy.
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,682
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#1,285 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 53,092 (#52 most common name)
#26. Jane
Jane is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,887
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 249 (#232 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,483 (#40 most common name)
#25. Dorothy
Dorothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "God's Gift".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,904
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 127 (#442 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 132,255 (#20 most common name)
#24. Joanne
Joanne is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,981
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 51,613 (#54 most common name)
#23. Maureen
Maureen is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "star of the sea".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,018
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,029 (#100 most common name)
#22. Joyce
Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,060
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#765 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 151,477 (#19 most common name)
#21. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,240
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 118,880 (#23 most common name)
#20. Jean
Jean is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,435
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 80,344 (#36 most common name)
#19. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,472
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 58 (#708 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,698 (#16 most common name)
#18. Elaine
Elaine is a name of French origin meaning shining light.
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,614
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#581 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 60,072 (#45 most common name)
#17. Ann
Ann is a name of Latin origin meaning "grace".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,083
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,783 (#37 most common name)
#16. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,084
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 130,746 (#21 most common name)
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,422
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,471 (#21 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 116,541 (#25 most common name)
#14. Margaret
Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,912
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#81 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 173,025 (#13 most common name)
#13. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,994
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#81 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 122,870 (#22 most common name)
#12. Joan
Joan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious.
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,223
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 117,682 (#24 most common name)
#11. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,274
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 165,520 (#17 most common name)
#10. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,959
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 75 (#621 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 152,971 (#18 most common name)
#9. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,758
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 31 (#948 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 265,527 (#6 most common name)
#8. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,905
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 212,010 (#10 most common name)
#7. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,982
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 15 (#1,216 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 252,058 (#7 most common name)
#6. Judith
Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,992
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 33 (#919 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 218,035 (#9 most common name)
#5. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,672
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 425,267 (#3 most common name)
#4. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,804
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 292,330 (#5 most common name)
#3. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 13,229
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 20 (#1,096 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 531,652 (#2 most common name)
#2. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,529
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 48 (#790 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 411,412 (#4 most common name)
#1. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Massachusetts
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,097
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 413 (#134 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 640,070 (#1 most common name)