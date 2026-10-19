Most popular girl names in the 40s in Massachusetts

As history tells, the 1940s were a decade that shaped American life. The country faced World War II, ration books, factory work, radio news, and families waiting for letters from loved ones who were overseas. By the end of the decade, the war was completely over, and people were starting fresh, and the first signs of the baby boom were starting to appear.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 40s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Marilyn

Marilyn is a name of English origin meaning beloved lake.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,402

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 59 (#703 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 98,966 (#29 most common name)

Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Marie

Marie is a name of French origin meaning "star of the sea".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,521

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 67 (#667 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 57,511 (#47 most common name)

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning "beaver stream or meadow".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,646

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#1,285 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 95,106 (#31 most common name)

Impact Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Gail

Gail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning joy.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,682

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#1,285 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 53,092 (#52 most common name)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Jane

Jane is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,887

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 249 (#232 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 72,483 (#40 most common name)

Matva // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Dorothy

Dorothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "God's Gift".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,904

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 127 (#442 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 132,255 (#20 most common name)

CroMary // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Joanne

Joanne is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 3,981

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 51,613 (#54 most common name)

Lopolo // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Maureen

Maureen is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "star of the sea".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,018

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 30,029 (#100 most common name)

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Joyce

Joyce is a name of Latin origin meaning "lord".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,060

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#765 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 151,477 (#19 most common name)

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,240

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 118,880 (#23 most common name)

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Jean

Jean is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,435

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 80,344 (#36 most common name)

photoDiod // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,472

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 58 (#708 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 167,698 (#16 most common name)

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Elaine

Elaine is a name of French origin meaning shining light.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 4,614

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 83 (#581 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 60,072 (#45 most common name)

ucchie79 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Ann

Ann is a name of Latin origin meaning "grace".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,083

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 76,783 (#37 most common name)

FreelySky // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,084

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 44 (#828 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 130,746 (#21 most common name)

Bodler // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,422

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,471 (#21 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 116,541 (#25 most common name)

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Margaret

Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,912

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#81 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 173,025 (#13 most common name)

Fuller Photography // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Diane

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 5,994

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#81 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 122,870 (#22 most common name)

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Joan

Joan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning God is gracious.

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 6,223

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 117,682 (#24 most common name)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,274

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 165,520 (#17 most common name)

Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 7,959

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 75 (#621 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 152,971 (#18 most common name)

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 8,758

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 31 (#948 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 265,527 (#6 most common name)

Blend Images // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,905

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 212,010 (#10 most common name)

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 9,982

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 15 (#1,216 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 252,058 (#7 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Judith

Judith is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "praised".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 10,992

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 33 (#919 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 218,035 (#9 most common name)

Darren Brode // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,672

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10 (#1,376 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 425,267 (#3 most common name)

George Rudy // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 11,804

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#1,645 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 292,330 (#5 most common name)

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 13,229

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 20 (#1,096 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 531,652 (#2 most common name)

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 14,529

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 48 (#790 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 411,412 (#4 most common name)

Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Massachusetts

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 16,097

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 413 (#134 most common name)

National:

- Babies from 1940 to 1949: 640,070 (#1 most common name)