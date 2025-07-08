West Boylston community on edge after armed carjacking at Dairy Queen drive-thru

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Customers at a Dairy Queen in West Boylston were appalled to learn about a carjacking there Sunday night.

Police say a woman was waiting in the drive-thru when a man knocked on her window and when she rolled it down, the suspect told her he had a gun and would shoot her if she didn’t get out of the car.

The suspect then threw the woman to the ground and stole her car.

“That’s not conducive of what we should be doing here at Dairy Queen, that’s awful,” said Jim Harrold, a customer.

Police later tracked down Cameron Jack Suarez in that stolen car in Oxford and took him into custody.

“Ice cream’s a happy place, you don’t expect to be carjacked for getting ice cream,” said William Quiles, who works at West Boylston Seafood across the street. “It’s a little nerve wracking. Maybe we’ll have like a few extra people around just to be safe.”

Suarez, who’s 26, was arraigned Monday on charges for the carjacking, robbery and assault.

Police say he has a record and was already on probation when he committed this crime.

“For him to do something like that at a Dairy Queen, usually people come to dairy queen just to get an ice cream,” said Harrold. “Maybe he’ll get the help he needs now.”

Police say the victim, who’s 55 years old, did suffer a minor injury when she was thrown to the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

