Mass. man on probation accused of carjacking, assaulting driver at Dairy Queen drive-thru

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A Clinton man is accused of approaching a driver at a Dairy Queen drive-thru and threatening to shoot her before carjacking the vehicle over the weekend, police said Monday.

Cameron Jack Suarez, 26, is charged with multiple offenses including carjacking, robbery and assault and battery, West Boylston Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Suarez is being held at the Worcester County House of Correction. He was expected to be arraigned in Clinton District Court on Monday.

Cameron Jack Suarez (West Boylston Police Department Facebook)

Suarez was on probation at the time of this incident, police said. A probationary arrest warrant was issued for Suarez for removing an electronic monitoring device that was previously ordered by the Probation Department.

Details of Suarez’s prior criminal history were not immediately available on Monday.

At 6:57 p.m. Sunday, several officers responded to the Dairy Queen at 328 West Boylston St. in West Boylston to investigate an armed robbery and carjacking.

The victim, a 55-year-old driver, told police she was waiting in the drive-thru line for Dairy Queen when a man, later identified as Suarez, went to the victim’s driver-side window and knocked on the glass.

The victim rolled down the window, and Suarez told her he had a gun and was going to shoot her if she didn’t get out of her vehicle, police said.

“Suarez took hold of the victim and forcefully removed her from the vehicle, throwing her on the ground causing minor injury,” police said in their statement.

Suarez drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

West Boylston Police issued a BOLO for the stolen vehicle.

Suarez was discovered driving the stolen vehicle some time later in Worcester and Leicester, police said.

After a pursuit for failing to stop, officers were able to stop the vehicle on Hartwell Road in Oxford, where Suarez was taken into custody, police said.

The West Boylston Fire Department ambulance responded and evaluated the victim at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

