‘Violation of public trust’: State trooper indicted on indecent assault, bribery charges, DA says

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A suspended state trooper was indicted Tuesday for alleged sexual misconduct with a motorist in August 2024.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Terrence Kent has been indicted by a Middlesex Grand Jury on charges of indecent assault and battery and bribery.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, a victim was parked near Soldiers Field Road in Bright on August 24, 2024, around 4 p.m. when Kent used his marked State Police cruiser to block the victim from leaving.

Kent allegedly told the victim his vehicle registration and insurance was expired and that his car had to be towed.

When the victim expressed concern to Kent, he told the victim to meet him at the Department of Transportation office in Lexington. Once there, Kent allegedly asked the victim to perform a sexual act as a favor to him and in return, the victim’s car would not be towed, according to the DA’s office.

Trooper Kent was suspended without pay on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

“The defendant in this case allegedly used his position of power as a sworn police officer to commit a sexual assault,” District Attorney Ryan said. “These allegations, if true, are a blatant violation of the public trust and his obligation to uphold high ethical standards and the values of the community.”

Kent will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for comment about Kent’s indictment.

Kent graduated from the State Police Academy in August 2017 and has been suspended before.

In 2023, Kent was suspended 8 days and forfeited 38 days after an internal affairs investigation found that he abandoned his assigned post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group