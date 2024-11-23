Massachusetts State Police relieve trooper after alleged sexual misconduct incident

Massachusetts State Police have suspended one of their troopers without pay on Thursday, November 21, following allegations of sexual misconduct incident in Lexington.

State Trooper Terence Kent was relieved of his duties and suspended without pay as Massachusetts State Police launched an investigation.

“The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards.” A State Police spokesman said. “When these serious allegations came to our attention, the Department immediately relieved the accused trooper of duty, opened an internal affairs investigation, and suspended him without pay following his duty status hearing. "

Kent, a graduate from the State Police Academy in August 2017, has been suspended before.

In 2023, Kent was suspended 8 days and was forfeited 38 days after an internal affairs investigation found that he abandoned his assigned post.

Alongside State Police’s investigation, the Lexington Police Department will also be conducting their own independent investigation alongside the Middlesex County District Attorneys office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

