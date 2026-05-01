Local

Woman injured jumping out of window to escape house fire in Everett

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff and Alyssa Azzara, Boston 25 News
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff and Alyssa Azzara, Boston 25 News

EVERETT, Mass. — A woman was injured when she leapt out of a window while trying to escape a house fire in Everett on Friday.

The fire began on Franklin Street shortly before 11:00 a.m.

Everett fire officials say the woman inside the home was on the second floor of the home when the fire began and jumped out of a window on the right side of the building.

The fire was extinguished by 12:20 p.m.

Firefighters from other communities were called in to assist with the two-alarm blaze.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read