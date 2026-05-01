Woman injured jumping out of window to escape house fire in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A woman was injured when she leapt out of a window while trying to escape a house fire in Everett on Friday.
The fire began on Franklin Street shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Everett fire officials say the woman inside the home was on the second floor of the home when the fire began and jumped out of a window on the right side of the building.
The fire was extinguished by 12:20 p.m.
Firefighters from other communities were called in to assist with the two-alarm blaze.
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