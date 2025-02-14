Threats, harassment aimed at Mass. surgeon driving gold Cybertruck

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — In 2019, Dr. Kumait Jaroje placed an order for a futuristic vehicle that would not be available for years: the Tesla Cybertruck. Last April, he took delivery, the Tesla costing the cosmetic surgeon $103,000. Jaroje subsequently spent thousands more dollars to have the truck wrapped in metallic gold — to match, he said, the logo color of his Southborough practice, Sculpting, MD.

And he loves it.

“You get everything you want in a truck,” Jaroje said. “I’m a big fan of electric cars.”

What he’s not a fan of, lately, is the attention his Cybertruck is drawing — make that, the hate it’s drawing. Jaroje said ever since Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump last September, his Tesla has become some sort of a lightning rod for negative political comments — far different than the playful comments about the vehicle he used to get.

Southboro gold Cybertruck backlash

“People would laugh at the truck,” he said. “Somebody would give me a thumbs up, somebody gives me a thumbs down. It’s just a joke. Yeah, we like your truck, no we don’t like it — it’s ugly. Which is fine with me.”

Not so fine: what Jaroje played for Boston 25 News. It was a recording of a vulgar phone message he said came in on Wednesday. It implores the doctor to do the world a favor and kill himself. Last week, Jaroje said his wife found a sticker pasted to the back of the Cybertruck as it sat in the family’s driveway. It called Jaroje, in vulgar terms, a Nazi.

The brazenness of the vandalism scared him.

“Must be somebody came to my house and put a sticker on,” Jaroje said. “That means that someone is watching me. They’re watching where I park my truck. They’re watching my kids. They’re watching my family.”

Jaroje and his wife have three young boys.

Jaroje said the Nazi insult is likely a result of Elon Musk’s controversial salute to the crowd on inauguration day — a gesture which very much resembled something out of the Third Reich. (Musk denies it was a Nazi Salute.)

This week, Jaroje said he’s had patients cancelling appointments — because of their belief he supports Trump and Musk. Worse, some are trying to short-circuit future appointments by posting negative reviews. Jaroje said those reviews are coming from people he’s never met.

“I would never imagine driving a Cybertruck would get you that much hate,” he said. “Just because I am driving the Cybertruck you start putting in one-star reviews. This is a big deal. If you want to express yourself, come tell me how much you hate me. Come tell me how much you hate the truck. I’m a small business owner. I can’t afford losing millions like Elon Musk can.”

And for that reason — and the family’s safety — Jaroje is considering a move to Florida.

“Some might say, you’re a cosmetic doctor, you must be okay losing a few thousand bucks,” Jaroje said. “No. I can’t. We should consider having more love in the conversation. At the end of the day, we’re all human. We eat the same food. And we end up in the same place.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group