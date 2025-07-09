Public defenders strike causing ‘catastrophic logjam’ as more indigent defendants released

LOWELL, Mass. — The ripple effects of an ongoing public defender work stoppage were seen Wednesday as more and more criminal defendants were released from jail.

In Lowell District Court, a judge heard the cases of about a dozen indigent defendants impacted by having no court appointed attorney.

Last week, an SJC justice ordered that any unrepresented indigent defendant who’s been held in jail for a week be released.

A woman facing charges related to a fight walked right out of the front door of the courthouse.

The labor dispute is over money.

In Massachusetts, court appointed private attorneys are paid $65 an hour, half of what neighboring states pay.

They’re refusing to take on any new cases.

“It really is a catastrophic logjam,” said Boston criminal justice attorney Peter Elikann. “Lawyers cannot afford to take cases that they can’t break even on.”

A ma charged with armed robbery was ordered released, but many others, including an 18-year-old charged with hitting a Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant with a moped at Revere Beach, were not.

One court appointed lawyer told Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward this is a difficult situation for everyone.

The work stoppage remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

