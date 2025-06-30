Massachusetts State Police launches new initiative to improve transparency, public trust

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police announced a new initiative on Monday they say will help to modernize policing in the state, as well as build public trust.

Dubbed the “Excellence Initiative,” Colonel Geoffrey Noble says the initiative aims to improve transparency and evolving the department “with purpose, clarity, and accountability.”

In a three and a half minute video, Noble identified four goals for the operation:

Enhance organizational health and operational excellence. Strengthen accountability to enhance public trust Deepen community connection and expand public outreach Promote safer communities through crime prevention and violence reduction

Enhancing organizational health:

In order to enhance organizational health, Noble said he’s appointed new command staff, commissioned an independent review of recruit training, and implemented a new skills-based promotional process.

Similarly, Noble says the department is developing a new leadership training program, as well as an enhanced health and wellness program.

Strengthening accountability:

From questions surrounding the death of MSP recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia, to the firing of disgraced former Trooper Michael Proctor, transparency within the Massachusetts State Police Department has been in the spotlight for many high profile cases in the state.

Noble says he is seeking to earn and maintain public trust through reinforcing internal oversight and raising investigative standards.

The goals he outlined include strengthening accountability by restructuring captain roles and launching a field supervisor pilot to improve leadership presence, supervision, and operational accountability.

Noble also said their will be an increase in department audits of body-worn camera footage to “help ensure trooper conduct aligns with departmental standards and public expectations.”

Expanding public outreach:

As part of MSP’s commitment to deepen community connections, Noble said the department established a Community Affairs Office led by a civilian Chief of Community Affairs Officer who will help to engage communities across the state.

The department also created a new six-week Citizen’s Academy, providing stakeholders with firsthand inside into MSP operations.

Promoting safer communities:

Noble says the department will enhance its strategic focus on proactive enforcement, data-informed policing, and strong partnerships to reduce violence, protect critical infrastructure, and support safer communities statewide.

“This comprehensive plan represents the Department’s forward-looking strategy and deep commitment to continued improvement and keeping Massachusetts communities safe,” Noble said. “The strategies outlined will require sustained effort, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. The Department will routinely report on our progress to keep stakeholders informed as we work diligently toward our long-term goals.”

Governor Maura Healey applauded the initiative.

“Massachusetts State Troopers dedicate themselves to protecting and serving communities across Massachusetts every day,” she said. “We owe it to them and the communities they serve to ensure they have the resources, training, and leadership needed to succeed.”

More information about the initiative can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

