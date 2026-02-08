On your radar: More snow on tap for Massachusetts. See potential totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — After more than a foot of snow fell in some parts of Massachusetts on Saturday, the Boston 25 Weather team on Sunday issued a new map showing potential snowfall totals for another round of wintry weather.

A weaker system is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing light snow that will taper off into early Wednesday.

A coating to up to two inches of snow is possible across the state.

Light snow arrives Tuesday evening and will clear overnight. A coating to up to 2" will be possible -- a minor event, but there could be some slippery spots for the Tuesday PM commute. pic.twitter.com/kdnGc7q4eu — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 8, 2026

While this will be more of a nuisance event than a major storm, drivers should still prepare for slippery spots during the Tuesday evening commute.

By Wednesday, temperatures finally rebound, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s.

