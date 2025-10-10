Young man dies after fiery wreck that shut down Cape Cod highway

BOURNE, Mass. — A young man has died from the injuries he suffered in a fiery three-car wreck that shut down a highway on Cape Cod earlier this week.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the Scenic Highway in Bourne between Edghill and Herring Pond roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday learned of serious injuries, people trapped, and a vehicle fire, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and began life-saving measures before officers arrived and assisted them with providing care.

All of the vehicles involved, a 2022 Red Hyundai Kona, a 2010 Blue Audi Q5, and a 2025 Green BMW X1, all sustained heavy damage.

Photos shared by the police department showed debris from the mangled vehicles littering the highway.

0 of 7 Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department) Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department) Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department) Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department) Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department) Serious crash in Bourne (Bourne Police Department)

The Hyundai driver, 23-year-old Paul A. Navarro, of Carver, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update on Facebook on Thursday, the department announced that Navarro had passed away.

Police didn’t report any other serious injuries.

The highway was closed for hours after the crash as officials gathered evidence at the scene.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group