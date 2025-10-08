3-car wreck with life-threatening injuries shuts down Cape Cod highway

BOURNE, Mass. — A serious wreck involving three vehicles shut down a Cape Cod highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Scenic Highway in Bourne and left at least one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Bourne Police Department.

Police also noted that the impact of the crash caused entrapment and a vehicle fire.

Photos shared by the police department showed debris from the mangled vehicles littering the highway.

The crash resulted in the closure of the highway in both directions east of Ernest Valarie Road.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area due to significant traffic delays.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

