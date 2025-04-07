‘You wanna get dirty’: Alleged texts of Mass. police officer reveal plan to pay for sex with child

BOSTON — The alleged texts are graphic.

In one conversation, Fall River Police Officer Mitchell Walsh allegedly texted his intent to have sex with a 15-year-old. That teen, however, was an undercover officer posing as a teenager, according to the police report.

“Can I (expletive) your (expletive),” Walsh allegedly wrote in one text.

In another conversation, Walsh, who is now facing charges after his arrest in a child sex sting operation on Friday night, offered $200 to pay for sex with a person whom he thought was a teenager.

“How about 200 I’ll bring essentials and we have night,” Walsh allegedly texted.

“No wrap I’ll shower there,” the police officer wrote in another text, referring to his plans to not wear a condom during the sex act.

Walsh, 28, of Fall River, was taken into custody by the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit and charged with enticement of a child under 16, sexual conduct for a fee with a child, attempting to commit a crime to wit attempted rape of a child, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, cocaine.

Walsh was released on $5,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to the charges on Monday in Boston Municipal Court in Charlestown. Conditions for his release include that Walsh stay away from children under 18, stay away from Charlestown except for court appearances, hand in his passport, and submit to a substance abuse evaluation.

Boston 25 has reached out to defense attorney Maria Enciso for comment. She is representing Walsh, according to court documents. A woman who was with Walsh in court declined comment when approached by Boston 25.

According to a police report, Walsh was texting with an undercover Boston Police officer posing as a 15-year-old child for 6 weeks, intending to have sex with them. Around 10:40 p.m., Walsh agreed to meet up with the “child” in the area of Monument Street and Walford Way in Charlestown.

During his text conversation, Walsh discussed bringing cocaine, a bottle of Tito’s vodka, and nips, as well as having intercourse with the juvenile, according to the police report.

Below is a transcript of the alleged texts between Walsh and the undercover officer, as police wrote in their report:

Walsh: Can you talk

Walsh: Let’s do this tonight

Walsh: I got stuff

Walsh: Yo

Undercover officer: Txt me

Undercover officer: Text mei said

Walsh: Why

Undercover officer: Bc my mom is sitting by me

Walsh: You free tonight

Walsh: I’ll get a tell let’s meet

Undercover officer: ok what time

Walsh: How far would you drive

Walsh: You sure this ain’t a scam

Undercover officer: u play games so i don’t even remember (expletive) we plan

Undercover officer: boy someone would’ve blocked u mad long ago

Undercover officer: scam?? Tf u scammed me three times

Walsh: How about 200 I’ll bring essentials and we have night

Walsh: You know what I mean

Walsh: No trouble

The text conversation then continued, according to the police report:

Walsh: Let me get atleast 2 hrs

Walsh: Will have some fun

Walsh: Do you like party at all

Walsh: No wrap I’ll shower there

Walsh: You wanna get dirty

Walsh: I’m worried but want it bad

Undercover officer: u can have it however u want

Undercover officer: We been going back n forth for two months lol

Walsh: You know what your doing

Walsh: lol

Walsh: Can I (expletive) your (expletive)

Undercover officer: ive never fully done that lol

Undercover officer: u gonna be all talk or ur actually gonna do it tho?

Walsh: C town

Walsh: Is that where it’s at

Undercover officer: yuppp

Walsh: Charles ave

Undercover officer: mhmmmmm

Walsh: Just call me and will do this

Walsh: I’m gonna head up that way rn

Walsh: 50 mins

Walsh: Addy

Undercover officer: type in Charlestown high

Undercover officer: 240 Medford st

Undercover officer: or just tell me when ur at the liquor store

Undercover officer: then ill give u the real addy it’s legit 2 feet away

Walsh: Yo I’m gonna call you 5 mins in the car just an idea if you want

According to police, on March 25, Walsh called the undercover officer and agreed to pay her $200 for one hour of sex with no condom. Walsh further told the undercover officer “I want to (expletive) the (expletive) out of you and (expletive) on your face.”

When Boston officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found several plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, in Walsh’s car, along with several nips. Officers also called Walsh’s phone to confirm he had been communicating with the undercover agent.

Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado called the alleged conduct by Walsh “reprehensible.”

“The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department,” Furtado said. “We take these matters extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the Boston Police Department.”

Walsh was on extended leave from the department at the time of his arrest due to unrelated personnel matters, according to police.

The department was reportedly preparing to initiate formal proceedings under the civil service disciplinary process prior to his arrest.

Walsh’s employment status is under further review, in light of the new allegations, Furtado said over the weekend.

“There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who violates the public’s trust,” Furtado said.

Walsh earned $90,339 in his role as a Fall River police officer in 2022, according to an online public salary database.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

