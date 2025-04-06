‘Reprehensible’: Fall River Police officer arrested in Boston child sex trafficking sting

BOSTON — A law enforcement officer is facing charges after being arrested in a child sex sting operation Friday night, according to authorities.

Officer Mitchell Walsh was taken into custody by the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit and charged with enticement of a child under 16, sexual conduct for a fee with a child, attempting to commit a crime to wit attempted rape of a child, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (cocaine).

According to a police report, Walsh was texting with an undercover Boston Police officer posing as a 15-year-old child for 6 weeks, intending to have sex with them. Around 10:40 p.m., Walsh agreed to meet up with the “child” in the area of Monument Street and Walford Way in Charlestown.

During his text conversation, Walsh discussed bringing cocaine, a bottle of Tito’s vodka, and nips, as well as having intercourse with the juvenile, according to the police report.

When Boston officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found several plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, in Walsh’s car, along with several nips. Officers also called Walsh’s phone to confirm he had been communicating with the undercover agent.

“The conduct alleged is reprehensible and stands in direct opposition to the values we expect from members of this Department,” Chief Kelly A. Furtado said. “We take these matters extremely seriously and are fully cooperating with the Boston Police Department.”

Walsh was on extended leave from the department at the time of his arrest due to unrelated personnel matters, according to police.

The department was reportedly preparing to initiate formal proceedings under the civil service disciplinary process prior to his arrest.

In light of the new allegations, Chief Furtado says Walsh’s employment status is under further review.

“There is no place in law enforcement for anyone who violates the public’s trust,” she said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

