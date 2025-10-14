‘You could feel the house shaking’: Nor’easter smashes into South Shore coastline

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The height of the nor’easter reared its ugly head Monday night in Marshfield with powerful waves and wind gusts.

In the Brant Rock area, people flocked to the coast on the holiday to check out swells that reached 12 feet tall.

“It’s like taking my breath away,” said Kenny McNeill in his car. “You could feel the house shaking.”

Others went outside their cars to brave the elements for a prime opportunity to capture up-close photographs of the storm during high tide Monday night.

Sheila Holmes travelled back to her hometown of Marshfield from Carver with her camera.

“How can you not?” she asked. “It’s such a powerful force of nature. It’s awesome.”

Ashley Boisbert was watching the waves from her car all day.

She said early Monday morning, “There was already seaweed covering everything, and it’s coming over the wall... We still have power, but [coastal] houses are getting beat up for sure with the salt and rocks and sand.”

Marshfield’s Emergency Management department told Boston 25 that most of the 237 customers without power were restored Monday night by Eversource.

They explained, “We escaped unscathed for the most part from this storm.”

The storm, bringing mainly wind and rain, is expected to last until Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

