Yankees ban most of New England from buying Red Sox tickets for Wild Card series in Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Most New Englanders, including Bay State residents interested in attending Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees playoff games in the Bronx, might run into trouble.

Seats for Tuesday night’s game at Yankee Stadium on Ticketmaster are only being sold to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

In a message posted on Ticketmaster’s event page for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series, the agency warned, “Yankee Stadium is located in the Bronx, New York...Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

If Boston fans want to see their team’s first playoff action since 2021, they’ll have to search third-party ticket sellers like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats.

On StubHub, Boston 25 News found the cheapest seat for $97. SeatGeek has a $98 ticket for a spot in the grandstand, and you can also get a $99 seat in the grandstand on Vivid Seats.

Of course, the better the seat, the higher the prices go. These sites do not restrict sales based on where you live.

As of late, the Red Sox have had the upper hand on the Yankees in the playoffs, beating them in 2004 and 2018, and in that one Wild Card game in 2021. The two teams are tied 12-12 in their playoff matchups. That will change after this best-of-three series.

Ace pitcher Garrett Crochet will be on the mound when Boston and New York renew their rivalry tonight at 6:08 p.m.

