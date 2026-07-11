Wrong-way driver charged after crash injures state trooper, K-9 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence after police said he drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Chicopee early Saturday morning, injuring a state trooper and his K-9.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield Barracks responded around 4:00 a.m. to multiple reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-91 in the Chicopee area.

Callers reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane. Troopers responding from the Springfield area initiated a rolling roadblock on I-91 North near Exit 9, with emergency lights activated, in an effort to safely stop the vehicle and protect other motorists.

As a trooper positioned his cruiser to stop the wrong-way vehicle, police said the driver swerved and struck another cruiser operated by a Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit trooper. The impact occurred on the rear driver’s side of the cruiser.

The wrong-way vehicle then continued and struck another passenger vehicle head-on.

State police said the injured trooper, his K-9, and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jose Santiago of Holyoke, was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other motor vehicle offenses.

25 Investigates has learned Massachusetts is expanding its wrong-way detection system and committing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars. There have been several wrong-way crashes this alone, including one that killed State Trooper Kevin Trainor.

“The incident we witnessed this morning in Chicopee is another reminder of the serious danger created when someone makes the reckless decision to drive while impaired. I want to commend the bravery and quick actions of our Troopers, whose efforts to stop this wrong-way driver likely prevented further injuries and potentially saved lives,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble.

“Since the tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Trainor in early May, this marks the third incident involving a Trooper being struck by a wrong-way operator. These incidents demonstrate the risks our Troopers and all of law enforcement face every day on our roadways. The Massachusetts State Police remain committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and holding accountable those whose dangerous decisions put lives at risk.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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