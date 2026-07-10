Sail Boston 2026: Tall ships cruise into Boston Harbor. See a list of viewing locations

BOSTON — Millions of visitors are expected to gather along Boston Harbor this weekend as dozens of tall ships and military vessels arrive in the city for Sail Boston 2026, a signature event celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Festivities begin Friday with an opening ceremony, marking the start of several days of maritime celebrations that organizers say will draw crowds from across New England and beyond.

The centerpiece of the event, the highly anticipated Parade of Sail, is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 50 international tall ships will pass through Boston Harbor, offering spectators a rare opportunity to see the historic vessels up close.

Visitors can watch the parade from several locations:

Along Boston Harbor

Christopher Columbus Park (North End)

Long Wharf & Central Wharf

Rowes Wharf

Fan Pier Park (Seaport District)

Boston Harborwalk

Charlestown

Charlestown Navy Yard

Bunker Hill Monument

Seaport and South Boston

Piers Park (East Boston)

Castle Island at Fort Independence

Marine Park & Pleasure Bay

Tall Ships sail into Boston Harbor NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A fleet of tall ships representing over 20 countries sails on the Hudson River on July 4, 2026 in New York City. The parade was organized as part of this weekend's Sail4th celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. (Photo by Jeremy Weine/Getty Images) (Jeremy Weine/Getty Images)

Christopher Columbus Park is expected to be one of the most popular viewing areas, with spectators lining the waterfront to catch a glimpse of the ships.

Officials are also implementing security measures throughout the event area. Security checkpoints will be in place at various locations, including East Boston, and attendees are being reminded to leave certain items at home.

Prohibited items include:

Backpacks

Grills

Pop-up tents

Alcohol

Wagons

Drones

Bicycles

Electric scooters

In addition to the Parade of Sail, a free public festival will run along the Seaport waterfront from Saturday through Wednesday. The event will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and feature entertainment, exhibits, food vendors, and opportunities to explore the visiting vessels.

Transportation officials are encouraging visitors to use public transit due to anticipated traffic and limited parking. Ferry service will be suspended on Saturday until 4:45 p.m. due to harbor activity related to the Parade of Sail.

With favorable weather expected and enthusiasm building across the nation for the semiquincentennial celebration, organizers say Sail Boston 2026 is shaping up to be one of the largest events of the summer in the city.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group