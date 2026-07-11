DA identifies victims of fatal Dartmouth crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney has identified two people who were killed in a crash in Dartmouth on Friday night.

Around 7:35 p.m. Friday, police were called to Route 6 after receiving 911 calls and found two motor vehicles with catastrophic damage.

The male operator of the blue Toyota Camry was identified as 34-year-old Tristan Bedient of Acushnet and female passenger, identified as 51-year-old Kate Aldrich of New Bedford.

They were transported to the hospital where both were pronounced deceased.

The second vehicle, a SAAB sedan, was located with two occupants who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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